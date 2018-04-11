Point Loma woman worries for her safety after trip to grocery store

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A Point Loma woman says a man took photos of her chest as she was walking into the Ralph's grocery store on Rosecrans Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

It was around 9:00 a.m. when Julie Buerckley noticed a man standing by the entrance and as she got closer she says he began snapping photos on his phone.

"He was taking pictures of me but it wasn't of my whole body it was just of my chest," said Buerckley

Buerckley ran inside to tell someone, but by the time employees came out the man was long gone. She says there's no telling how long he'd been there or who else he'd taken pictures of.

"I'm worried about kids getting pictures taken when their parents aren't paying attention and stuff," Buerckley said. "That's what I'm worried about."

She described the man as being tall, and wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.