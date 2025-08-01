Plans for battery storage facility won't move forward in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – Plans to open a battery storage plant in La Mesa will not be moving forward. The city tells ABC 10News the applicant withdrew their proposal.

The idea had caused some tension in nearby neighborhoods. Supporters of the plant were in favor of the renewable energy it would provide, but critics worried about the dangers of large-scale lithium-ion battery fires that we’ve seen in other communities.

Other projects in the area are still on track, including facilities in Poway and Barrio Logan.

The Nighthawk Energy Storage Project is under construction on the corner of Paine Street and Kirkham Way in Poway. The company behind it, Arevon Energy, also operates the facility that opened this week in Barrio Logan.