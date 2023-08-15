Watch Now
Planned Parenthood building in El Centro destroyed by fire

Elias Dante
Fire at Planned Parenthood in El Centro (Aug. 15, 2023)
Posted at 12:09 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 15:15:09-04

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KGTV) – Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a Planned Parenthood building in El Centro early Tuesday morning.

El Centro Fire Department officials said a fire that was reported at a Salvation Army storage yard just before 1:45 a.m. quickly spread to the Planned Parenthood facility next door.

The storage yard “contained televisions, clothes, appliances, mattresses, and other miscellaneous items,” according to fire officials.

The blaze was elevated to third-alarm status, prompting multiple agencies from around Imperial County to join El Centro Fire crews' efforts.

It took the responding crews about three hours to stop the fire’s spread.

Officials said the fire caused “substantial damage” to the Planned Parenthood building, but no injuries were reported.

The El Centro Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire, and the department requested assistance from the ATF.

