Plan proposed to restore Mission Bay wetlands

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- Proposed plans to restore the Mission Bay wetlands have been released by the group ReWild Mission Bay.

Organizers say those plans would include moving a popular campsite in the area. The “Campland on the Bay” site would have to be relocated after 50 years.

Neighbors who live near the area say the possible move is disappointing. “I was just telling my sister who is out of town this place is legendary. People come here all times of the year.”

Managers at the campsite say they’ve extended their lease another five years but it could change depending on the project.

Organizers of the expansion say the existing wetlands in Mission Bay may not be here in years to come.

“The way it is now wetlands will be overtaken by sea level rise,” says Jim Peugh with the San Diego Audubon Society. “One has to plan ahead to make sure we have wetlands in the future.”

Those plans would include giving tourists and locals easier access to the land. It will also give wildlife a larger nesting area.

A statement from Campland on the Bay says in part:

“We remain hopeful the City will continue to provide this amenity for local residents for another 50 years. The public does not have to choose between waterfront camping and wetlands – both uses can support one another as Campland has proven for the past half-century.”

Organizers of the expansion says there is no exact timeline on when restoration will take place. The plans will need to go before environmental review before anything can be done.