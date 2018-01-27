Pickup crashes into three cars in PB

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The driver of a black pickup truck plowed into three vehicles along Garnett Avenue Friday night.

The trail of destruction started at Garnett and Olney after 7 p.m. when the pickup drifted into a car on the road. The pickup traveled for another block hitting a car and van that were parked along Garnett.

The driver was the only person taken to the hospital.

"I know (the driver) made it because he was screaming when he got out of the car," Shayna Sands, a witness, said.

Investigators have not said if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

