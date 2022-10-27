Pickax-wielding woman smashes Pasadena home's windows as baby sleeps

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A woman was arrested after police said she used a pickax to smash several windows of a home where a baby was sleeping in suburban Southern California.

Home security video aired by ABC 7 in Los Angeles showed the woman on the front porch of the home in Pasadena, swinging the pickax and smashing window after window on Monday evening.

Homeowner Arman Tchoukadarian told the news station that his mother-in-law was babysitting his 6-week-old daughter at the time, who was sleeping by a window.

“My mother-in-law’s first instinct was to grab the baby,” said Tchoukadarian. “Two seconds later, all you see is huge shards of glass in the bassinet where she would be."

He said at least eight windows were smashed.

Police arrested a 65-year-old woman who officials said owns property nearby. She was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Police Commander Bill Grisafe said there was no known relationship between the suspect and the victims and the woman might have suffered “some type of mental health crisis.”

Tchoukadarian said he planned to file a restraining order against her.