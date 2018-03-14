Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76

(KGTV) -- World renowned Physicist Stephen Hawking has died at 76, according to a family spokesman.

Our ABC affiliate in Los Angeles shared this statement from Hawking's children:

"We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.

His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world. He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever."

Hawking died in the early morning of Wednesday, March 14 at his home in Cambridge, England.

Shortly after the announcement of his death, social media began to respond.

His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 14, 2018

R.I.P. Stephen Hawking. Among his many profound contributions to this world was this simple sentiment: “It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.” — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) March 14, 2018

Stephen Hawking once said, "I'm not afraid of death, but I'm in no hurry to die. I have so much I want to do first." RIP Professor Hawking, and may we all strive to live as fully as he did. — Andrew Ng (@AndrewYNg) March 14, 2018

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update as details become available.