Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76

Marie Estrada
8:55 PM, Mar 13, 2018
22 mins ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 29: Professor Stephen Hawking speaks during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympics at the Olympic Stadium on August 29, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Dan Kitwood
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KGTV) -- World renowned Physicist Stephen Hawking has died at 76, according to a family spokesman. 

Our ABC affiliate in Los Angeles shared this statement from Hawking's children: 

"We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.

His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world. He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever."

Hawking died in the early morning of Wednesday, March 14 at his home in Cambridge, England.

Shortly after the announcement of his death, social media began to respond. 

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update as details become available. 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top