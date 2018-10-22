PHOTOS: $5,000 reward offered in string of Wells Fargo Bank robberies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Wells Fargo Bank officials are offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for robbing three San Diego-area banks.

The string of robberies started September 11 at the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 5522 Balboa Avenue in Clairemont, followed by a second theft October 6 at the branch located at 276 N. El Camino Real in Encinitas.

In a release, FBI and the San Diego Violent Crimes Task Force officials said they believe that the same individual, described as a white male in his 50s-60s, is responsible for both robberies.

"In each robbery, the robber approached the teller and presented a note demanding money from the bank in a similar manner," said FBI special agent Davene Butler.

Images from those robberies show the suspect wearing a hat and sunglasses. Each time, the robber was provided a sum of cash and departed the bank on foot, Butler said.



On October 16, the same man robbed the 961 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad, in the same manner. In this robbery, the suspect drove away in a black sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra.

The suspect is described as a white male, standing 6-foot-2 with an athletic to thin build, and between his mid-40s to early 60s in age.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact San Diego FBI at (858) 320-1800 or via the web at www.fbi.gov/tips, or to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.