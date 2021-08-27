Phoebe Carreon: Orange County teen missing, believed to be with Texas man she met on Discord

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (CNS) - Orange County sheriff's investigators asked for the public's help Friday in tracking down a 15-year-old Mission Viejo girl with cerebral palsy who they believe is with a 22-year-old man from Texas.

Phoebe Carreon, who was last seen Thursday at her school, Mission Viejo High, "has been conversing online through an app called Discord with a 22-year-old man from Texas," said Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators suspect the man -- Nathan Williams -- "traveled here to meet her and she was picked up yesterday in a rideshare vehicle," Braun said. "So her destination and whereabouts are unknown."

Anyone who thinks they have seen her or Williams was asked to call 911.

Phoebe was last seen wearing a dress with red on the shoulders and red-and-white stripes down to the knees, Braun said. She was also wearing white shoes and carrying a red and pink backpack and black purse.

She is 5-foot-3, weighs 100 pounds, has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes, and "walks with a kind of distinctive gait -- pigeon toed and sways left to right," Braun said.