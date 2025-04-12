Pharmacies expect generic brand pricing to increase after incoming tariff

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Putting together a prescription takes more than just the medicine. Mirna Mansor at MKT Specialty Pharmacy in City Heights says the manufacturers of their viles and bags have already notified them of upcoming price increases. This comes as a result of President Trump's 145% tariff on Chinese imports.

"The bags we receive are made in China which will also be getting affected and increased in price," Mansor said.

Soon, even the medicines could be impacted. Trump announced Tuesday that 'major' pharmaceutical tariffs are on the way.

"For pharmaceuticals, most of the raw materials are manufactured and made in China," said Dr. Sarah Almufti, a pharmacist at MKT.

Dr. Almufti says tariffs would drive up costs of several medications like over-the-counter painkillers, antibiotics, heart medicine, and asthma drugs. She believes small generic brands would see the greatest price increase, and insurance companies might not cover the cost.

"It will definitely affect the whole healthcare system of the U.S. because almost 70% of patients are dependent on generic medications and insurance," Dr. Almufti said. "If the generic medication itself is high then insurance won't be able to pay."

A nonpartisan policy research center at Yale University calculated the average household spent around $4,200 on prescription drugs in 2024, combining both out-of-pocket costs and spending covered by insurance. With the tariff, an average household could see an increase of about $600 a year.

"It will really affect patient care and how the patient gets their medication," Dr. Almufti said.

Almufti is holding her breath, bracing for the ripple effect through the pharmaceutical industry.