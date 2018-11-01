Peutz Fire breaks out in Alpine, burns in several different spots

Sofia Seikaly
9:58 PM, Oct 31, 2018
1 min ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 1/4 acre vegetation fire burning in Alpine broke out around 9 p.m. Wednesday night near Peutz Valley Rd.

According to CalFire, the Peutz Fire is burning in six different areas, which are in spots that are difficult to reach. 

CalFire says three have been extinguished.

10News is monitoring this developing story. Please check back for updates. 

 

