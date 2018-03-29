Pet owner warns runaway dog can bring criminal consequences

SAN MARCOS, Calif (KGTV) - A San Marcos family is warning pet owners of the consequences that can come when a dog runs away.

They say their 11-year-old dog has gotten away twice in the past six months due to problems with their gate - both times he ended up with the San Diego Humane Society.

After the most recent incident an animal officer told the family if it happens again they'd be facing a misdemeanor charge and serious fine.

The Humane Society says they try to give owners warnings first but that they must put public safety first.

Humane officers can issue a citation and then charges and fines are up to a judge. Fines can be hundreds of dollars.