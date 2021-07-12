Watch
Pesticide caused kids' brain damage, California lawsuits say

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this May 13, 2004, file photo, a foreman watches workers pick fruit in an orchard in Arvin, Calif. On Monday, July 12, 2021 lawsuits were filed in four California counties seeking potential class-action damages from Dow Chemical and its successor company over a widely used bug killer containing Chlorpyrifos that has been linked to brain damage in children. Chlorpyrifos is approved for use on more than 80 food crops, including oranges, berries, grapes, soybeans almonds and walnuts, though California banned the sales of the pesticide last year and ended spraying this year.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 18:03:59-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lawsuits in California are seeking potential class-action damages from Dow Chemical and its successor company over a widely used bug killer linked to brain damage in children.

Chlorpyrifos is approved for use on more than 80 crops like oranges, berries, grapes and almonds. California banned sales of the pesticide last year. Some other states, including New York, have moved to ban it.

The lawsuits filed Monday together allege that at least 100,000 homes in the nation’s largest agricultural state may need to toss out everything from sofas to teddy bears because they are contaminated with the pesticide. The company has said it believes the product is safe.

