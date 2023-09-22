Peso Pluma cancels Tijuana concert following cartel threats

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Peso Pluma, the popular Mexican music star, has canceled his highly publicized concert in Tijuana after receiving violent threats from a cartel.

Earlier in September, banners were found in Tijuana neighborhoods saying Peso Pluma's show there would be his last because of his "disrespect and loose tongue." One of the banners was signed "CJNG," which is an acronym for the Jalisco New Genreation Cartel.

That cartel is known for dealing in drugs and arms trafficking, per the outlet Tikitakas.

The artist has mentioned cartels in his lyrics before.

In a statement on Instagram, Pluma said the decision to cancel the Oct. 14 concert was to protect fans and the members of his team.

RELATED: VMAs history-maker Peso Pluma postpones US shows after cartel threats