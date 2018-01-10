Person trapped under vehicle after East Village crash

Marie Estrada
8:45 PM, Jan 9, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- One person was trapped under a vehicle Tuesday night, after a car crash in East Village.

Police tell 10News the driver of the vehicle had a medical emergency, causing them to lose control of the vehicle.  

At this time both police and fire crews are on scene working to rescue the person pinned by the vehicle. The driver has been taken to the hospital. 

*This is a developing story, 10News will continue to update as details become available. 

