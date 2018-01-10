Person trapped under vehicle after East Village crash
Marie Estrada
8:45 PM, Jan 9, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- One person was trapped under a vehicle Tuesday night, after a car crash in East Village.
Police tell 10News the driver of the vehicle had a medical emergency, causing them to lose control of the vehicle.
#BREAKING: Police say a driver had a medical emergency, maybe a seizure, and crashed into a man, pinning him under his car. This is at 15th and Imperial- right next to Father Joe's Villages. Victim expected to live. pic.twitter.com/TAbaV7gu4a