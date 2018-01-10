Person trapped under vehicle after East Village crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- One person was trapped under a vehicle Tuesday night, after a car crash in East Village.

Police tell 10News the driver of the vehicle had a medical emergency, causing them to lose control of the vehicle.

#BREAKING: Police say a driver had a medical emergency, maybe a seizure, and crashed into a man, pinning him under his car. This is at 15th and Imperial- right next to Father Joe's Villages. Victim expected to live. pic.twitter.com/TAbaV7gu4a — Brian Shlonsky (@10NewsBrian) January 10, 2018

At this time both police and fire crews are on scene working to rescue the person pinned by the vehicle. The driver has been taken to the hospital.

*This is a developing story, 10News will continue to update as details become available.