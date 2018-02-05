Security scare on Alaska Airlines flight at San Diego airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An Alaska Airlines passenger reported on social media Monday that someone slipped past TSA security and onto his plane at San Diego's Lindbergh Field.

The passenger’s Twitter photos indicated the problem happened on Alaska flight 481 at gate 18.

The plane was due to leave Terminal 1 in San Diego for Seattle at 9:30 a.m. It departed one hour and 15 minutes behind schedule.

10News received a statement from a TSA spokeswoman.

“Earlier today, a passenger disregarded the instructions of TSA officers and entered the sterile area of San Diego International Airport before he completed the entire security checkpoint screening process.

TSA immediately notified local law enforcement officers who assisted the TSA in identifying and locating the individual. He was returned to the security checkpoint where the screening process was completed.”

The TSA also said the passenger deliberately disregarded the verbal instruction of TSA officers and boarded the plane. 

The man was taken off the plane. A K9 explosive detection team swept the plane and gate area with negative results, the TSA said.

Law enforcement officers in San Diego cited the passenger, according to the TSA.

