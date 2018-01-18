Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Mission Valley-area, prompting authorities to shut down a stretch of a busy roadway.



The incident was reported shortly after 5:40 a.m. on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of Camino Del Rio North, near Qualcomm Way.



Details on what led to the collision were not immediately disclosed, but 10News learned the pedestrian suffered what are believed to be serious injuries and was taken to the hospital via ambulance.



Due to the incident, a stretch of eastbound Camino Del Rio North was closed and expected to reopen by 9 a.m.



