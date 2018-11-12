Pedestrian killed in San Ysidro crash

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a van early Monday morning while he was attempting to cross a San Ysidro street, police said.

It happened shortly before 1:10 a.m. in the 400 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The unidentified man, believed to be in his 40s, stepped off the east curb of East San Ysidro Boulevard and was struck by a 64-year-old man driving a 1999 Chevrolet Astro van in the northbound lanes, Buttle said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Buttle said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, Buttle said.

Alcohol or drugs were not believed to be factors in the collision, Buttle said. It was being investigated by traffic officers.