Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Vista

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed in the 100 block of Estrelita Drive in Vista Friday night. Police say the white pickup truck involved in the crash fled the scene.

The crash happened at 8:18 p.m., according to police.

Two hours later police found an abandoned vehicle down the road that matches the pickup described in the crash. One person has been arrested.

*This is a developing story. 10News has a crew headed to the scene and will have an update online and on 10News tonight at 11 p.m.