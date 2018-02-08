SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A man convicted of gym locker thefts in San Diego was caught pawning stolen high-end watches in Scottsdale, police said.

Scottsdale Police report that on February 2, they arrested 59-year-old Robert Gerald Moses at a pawn shop near Scottsdale and Indian School roads.

Police say Moses was given $9,500 for a Rolex watch stolen from an Orange County gym three days earlier.

Police say the watch is estimated to be worth over $66,500.

Police identified Moses as the suspect.

They say Moses is a "lifetime career criminal" with a 40-year criminal history. He was already on release for other gym locker thefts in San Diego.

Moses returned to the same store in February with another Rolex, this one worth about $10,000. This time police were waiting for him.

They say it appears Moses was living out of his car and found burglary tools inside.

He's been charged with trafficking in stolen property.