PB demands answers from dockless bike, scooter companies

San Diego (KGTV) - About a hundred people packed the auditorium at Crown Point in Pacific Beach Wednesday night to sound off about the deckles bikes and scooters invading their community.

The PB Town Council held the meeting. Representatives from LimeBike, Ofo, BIRD, and Mobike were present to take questions from the crowd.

The two main concerns dealt with encroachment issues and safety concerns.

The dockless bike and scooter rental model involves people checking them out using an app, but after they’re done using them, they can leave them anywhere for the next rider to find and use.

Many complained of the vehicles cluttering sidewalks, storefronts and residential blocks.

Other say people are riding them illegally, either because they are too young, without a helmet, or riding them without where the vehicles are not allowed.

“They have no regard for human life I think someone is going to die,” one woman said.

“it's with anything new right? You have a couple of bad actors that don’t know how to operate the vehicle responsibly,” Zack Bartlett with LimeBike said. “The community seems to be behind the technology. We’re also in 45 markets, so this isn’t our first rodeo. Every issue we’ve seen, other communities have seen, and we’ve gotten past it.”

The PB Town Council has not taken a position on the issue.