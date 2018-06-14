Part-time jobs available at Comic-Con 2018 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Part-time jobs at this year’s Comic-Con will be up for grabs at a job fair being held Thursday afternoon.



The group CONNECT2Careers and the San Diego Convention Center are looking for workers 18 years of age and over to fill temporary positions during the week of the convention, July 18-23.



Interviews will be conducted from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at the South Metro Career Center (4389 Imperial Ave.) in the Jones Room and Perkins Room.



Specific positions and job descriptions were not made available.

Are you 18+ & looking for short term work this #summer? We're partnering w/ @SDConventionCtr for a #hiringevent for #ComicCon! #getpaid in a fun environment 💪🏼✅ they'll be #hiring on the spot on Thurs, June 14 from 2-5pm at the South Metro #career center, so come join us! pic.twitter.com/Yz10VX3fRb — CONNECT2Careers SD (@C2CSD) June 4, 2018

The Comic-Con website also has job listings for the convention.