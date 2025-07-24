Part of Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner north of Santa Barbara to temporarily close for bridge construction

GOLETA, Calif. (KGTV) — Part of Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner north of Santa Barbara will be shut down for a couple of weeks in August due to bridge construction.

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency says the train will suspend service north of Goleta Station starting August 1 as crews work on the La Cañada Honda Bridge Replacement Project.

That section of rail is expected to be closed through August 16 and will provide alternative bus transportation options for passengers.

In those 16 days, crews will work on the replacement and reconstruction of the 127-year-old bridge over Honda Creek in Santa Barbara County. The Rail Corridor Agency says the bridge is a critical piece of infrastructure on the 351-mile corridor, servicing freight and passenger cars.

During this time, all trains will either stop or start in Goleta. Passengers traveling north of Goleta will have to disembark at the Santa Barbara Train Station and board an available bus connection.

Normal service is expected to resume on Sunday, Aug. 17.