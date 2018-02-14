Parents meeting over controversial cartoon

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Parents are demanding answers over a cartoon that appeared in the La Jolla High School newspaper.

The controversial cartoon shows people of different ethnicities wearing hoodies with racial, ethnic and religious stereotypes.

The CEO of a Barrio Logan college institute Jose Cruz calls the cartoon appalling and is outraged at how the school is handling it.

His after school programs serve low-income students including a few who attend La Jolla High. He sent a letter to the district demanding answers about who approved the cartoon and what the consequences will be.

A long list of recommendations including counseling and racial sensitivity training for the principal and students involved and retraction were included.