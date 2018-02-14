Parents meeting over controversial cartoon

Parents are demanding answers over a cartoon that appeared in the La Jolla High School newspaper.

The controversial cartoon shows people of different ethnicities wearing hoodies with racial, ethnic and religious stereotypes.

The controversial cartoon shows people of different ethnicities wearing hoodies with racial, ethnic and religious stereotypes.

The CEO of a Barrio Logan college institute Jose Cruz calls the cartoon appalling and is outraged at how the school is handling it.

His after school programs serve low-income students including a few who attend La Jolla High. He sent a letter to the district demanding answers about who approved the cartoon and what the consequences will be.

A long list of recommendations including counseling and racial sensitivity training for the principal and students involved and retraction were included.

