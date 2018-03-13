Panga boat washes ashore in Imperial Beach, suspected undocumented immigrants taken into custody

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - The discovery of a panga boat that washed ashore in Imperial Beach early Tuesday morning led to the apprehension of several people believed to be undocumented immigrants.



An abandoned panga boat was found at around 1 a.m. just south of the Imperial Beach Pier, and witnesses said they saw a group run from the beach towards Elder Avenue.



Border Patrol agents and sheriff's deputies searched for the group and tracked them down near Seacoast Drive and Elder Avenue.



10News learned Border Patrol agents took custody of the group and transported them away to be processed.