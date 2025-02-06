Palestinians worried over Trump's comments on Gaza takeover

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — President Donald Trump's recent take on Gaza is unprecedented. I spoke to Palestinians in San Diego and political experts who are equally unsure what to make of the announcement.

"Why even in a joking sense are we floating around the idea of sending American troops and American soldiers to die for a foreign country?" said Summer Ismail at the Council on American Islamic Relations San Diego.

"Are you surprised by Trump's recent comments?"

"I don't know anyone who's not surprised, including members of his own administration," said Benjamin Radd at UCLA's International Institute.

In a meeting with the prime minister of Israel - President Trump said the U.S. would take over the Gaza Strip and relocate the 1.8 million people living there. Summer Ismail says her family in Palestine would be impacted. But she's hopeful they will continue to fight for their land,

"The reason they're there is because they've been displaced since 1948, yet they still remain on that land and remain steadfast," Ismail said.

"Would this even be possible for the United States to take over Gaza the way Trump is describing?"

"Is it possible? Yes. Is it legal? Absolutely not," Radd said. "Would Congress appropriate the funds required to subsidize this, I don't think it's likely."

Radd says if Trump is able to send troops to Gaza, the occupation could look like Iraq or Afghanistan. He says Trump's comments are probably just a negotiation tactic.

"Now if you're Hamas, if you're the Saudis, if you're the Egyptians you're thinking okay this guy could actually push this through," Radd said. "As crazy as this sounds, so we better find a compromise with him before he does it on his own accord."

Even still, Palestinians can't help but wonder what's going to happen next.