Package thieves strike San Marcos community

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) - Several people in a San Marcos gated community have reported being targets of package thieves, according to one victim who spoke with 10News. The Sheriff's Department is looking at surveillance video, which appears to provide several leads.

Mikayla Manos says a package was sent to her home on Almond Drive Friday. Manos is a mentor for foster children. The package contained the personal items of one of those children, which she was asked to deliver to him. When Manos arrived home, she did not see the package.

Manos checked with her next-door neighbor, who has a surveillance camera. Video from Friday afternoon shows a girl walking past Manos' home. She turns and points toward Manos' porch and can be heard saying "get it".

The video shows what appears to be a boy picking something up from Manos' porch, although the package cannot be clearly seen from the camera angle. At least two voices can be heard off camera. One is heard saying "I can't wait to wear these to school tomorrow." Manos says clothes are among the items stolen.

Manos says she knows of at least three other neighbors who were victims. 10News spotted an empty Nordstrom bag ripped open on one neighbor's porch, while another neighbor tells 10News someone stole items from his garage when he briefly left it open around the same time.

Several package boxes were found dumped nearby, including Manos'. Some of the foster child's items were recovered, but many remain missing.

