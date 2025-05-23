Pacific Coast Highway reopens between Malibu and Santa Monica

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (CNS) - Pacific Coast Highway, which had been largely off-limits to all but residents, first responders and cleanup crews since the Jan. 7 Palisades Fire, reopened to all traffic Friday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom had previously announced that the roadway between Malibu and Santa Monica would be reopened by the end of May. On Thursday, he announced that the road would reopen at 8 a.m. Friday. It actually opened about an hour earlier than that.

"In California, we get stuff done, period," Newsom said in a statement ."We're opening the PCH back up early, with more lanes before Angelenos hit the road this Memorial Day. We are able to do this thanks to the tireless work of hundreds of construction and road crews and with help from our partners at the Army Corps of Engineers."

Motorists on the highway will still encounter a heavy security presence as authorities continue to restrict access into the Palisades Fire burn area. Mayor Karen Bass instructed the Los Angeles Police Department to step up deployment of officers in the area, including staffing checkpoints around the clock. According to the mayor's office, the number of checkpoints in the fire area were being increased from five to 16 to restrict Palisades access to residents, business owners, employees and contractors.

A 25 mph speed limit will also remain in effect on PCH.

"The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway marks an important step forward in our recovery effort in the Palisades, which is on track to be the fastest in state history," Bass said in a statement. "I thank Governor Newsom, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and partners at all levels of government for their partnership and collaboration as we work around the clock to get families home and businesses reopened.

"As Pacific Coast Highway reopens, we will continue to protect the safety and security of Palisades neighborhoods through a strict security plan established in coordination with the state. All of us have a shared goal -- to ensure residents can safely and quickly rebuild and return to their community. We will continue working together toward that goal and recommit to clearing any barrier that stands in the way of recovery."

Army Corps of Engineers crews have been prioritizing efforts to clear fire-damaged properties along PCH to hasten the reopening of the route, according to the governor's office.

"I'm extremely proud of our teams and partners whose relentless dedication has led to the successful completion of more than 5,500 properties -- representing over half of all currently eligible properties in both areas impacted by these devastating wildfires," Brig. Gen. William Hannan, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Task Force Phoenix, said in a statement. "Clearing critical areas along the Pacific Coast Highway has been particularly vital, given its sensitive ecological importance and its role as a lifeline for local communities. This effort exemplifies our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and community resilience."

Motorists were advised to use caution while driving on PCH due to the continued presence of debris-clearance crews and other first responders. Drivers should anticipate significant delays on the popular route due to speed restrictions and traffic volumes.

Malibu officials said traffic signals will be flashing red lights and should be treated as all-way stops at Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Big Rock Drive, La Costa Beach Club and Carbon Canyon Road. Stopping in the burn area will be prohibited, and the right lane of southbound PCH will be subject to occasional closures for debris removal.

"The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway marks an important step in Malibu's ongoing recovery from the recent wildfires," Malibu Mayor Marianne Riggins said. "While significant challenges remain, this development helps restore limited access for residents and travelers along the coast."

Malibu officials recommended that people trying to access the city's beaches consider using Malibu Canyon Road and Kanan Dume Road to avoid congestion on PCH.

Los Angeles County Public Works officials on Friday morning also fully reopened Tuna Canyon Road in the Santa Monica Mountains near Malibu. That road had also been closed since the Palisades Fire.

