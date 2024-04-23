Pacific Beach TikTok user discusses potential U.S. ban of the app

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — TikTok is at risk of being banned in the United States because of security concerns. Nearly half of the U.S. population uses TikTok: 170 million Americans in total. Some use it for fun, to promote their business, or to make money through brand deals.

"It seems easy, post videos and get money, but there is a whole other realm to it," said TikTok user Christy Barre.

Barre works full-time helping companies advertise on social media. She's also uses TikTok herself as an extra source of revenue.

"What's really amazing is that these platforms these social platforms allow your every day person to start a business online, grow a community and be able to sell products," Barre said.

But Barre's income could be in jeopardy. On Saturday, the House of Representatives passed a bill that could ban the popular social media app if the Chinese owner, Bytedance, doesn't sell within a year.

"I would be upset if it went away because it's currently the largest platform that I have.”

U.S. leaders are concerned that Chinese authorities could force Bytedance to hand over American user data or to promote propaganda on the app.

Barre says that concern hasn't stopped businesses from using TikTok.

"I find it interesting that with everything going on brands still are saying 'Hey we want to see that TikTok post, or we really want to be promoted on TikTok'."

If it does get banned, some security experts say app stores would no longer offer the app or provide updates.

“What I'm doing now and what I think other creators should start doing is taking the content you're posting to TikTok and repurposing it to reels or youtube."

The Senate is expected to vote on this on Tuesday. President Biden signaled he would sign the bill. TikTok has vowed to fight this in court.