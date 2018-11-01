Pacific Beach resident deals with 3 hit-and-run crashes in one week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Pacific Beach resident is dealing with three damaged vehicles that were wrecked in hit-and-run incidents.



Sandy Rose told 10News she woke up one day last week to find her beloved red Corvette somehow jammed underneath her Jeep as both were parked on Crown Point Drive.



The wreck forced Rose to borrow a car from her father. Days later, a hit-and-run driver damaged that car, too.



Rose said she doesn’t believe she’s being targeted, but she thinks it shows that the area is prone to problems.



"Some people come tearing around that corner so fast that it makes me really nervous. I just hope it doesn't take a fatality or a pedestrian getting hurt to try to change things,” Rose said.



Rose said she’s hoping the city of San Diego will look into installing a stop sign or speed bump in her neighborhood.



The crashes involving Rose’s vehicles are being investigated.