Otay Mesa liquor store clerk shot in attempted robbery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An Otay Mesa liquor store clerk received some help from a nearby store worker after being shot in the hand during an attempted robbery.



The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. Sunday at the Beyer Market and liquor store in the 700 block of Beyer Way, according to San Diego police.



Police said a man entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded money from the clerk. However, during an apparent struggle, the gunman fired a shot that hit the clerk in the pinkie finger.



The gunman fled the scene without any money, police said. The would-be robber was described as Hispanic, around 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a black baseball cap.



Ivan Mira, an employee at nearby Baja Pizza, said he heard a gunshot coming from the liquor store. He then grabbed some first aid supplies and ran to the store.



Mira bandaged the clerk’s wound as police and other first responders arrived.



“I told him, ‘Do you need help? He said, ‘Ivan, just take the key and close the store,’” said Mira.



Mira, who is friends with the clerk, told 10News it was hard to see him in pain.



“He’s a good guy. We never have a problem; we are neighbors,” Mira said.



The clerk’s injury was not believed to be serious, but he was taken to the hospital to be examined.



