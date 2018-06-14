Otay Mesa attempted kidnapping suspect may be responsible for other assaults

"He’s currently facing a felony charge of attempted kidnapping of a girl under the age of 14. Felony false imprisonment. Three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and a misdemeanor count of child molesting," said Pro.
She explained the attempted kidnapping and false imprisonment charges relate to the incident of May 29th, when Plascencia is accused of trying to pull the 13-year old into his SUV as she was walking home from school along Picador Blvd., near Beyer Way.
But the three misdemeanor counts of sexual battery related to three other victims, dating back to March 2018. Those victims include two adults and one other minor.