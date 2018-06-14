Otay Mesa attempted kidnapping suspect may be responsible for other assaults

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man accused of trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl as she walked home from school in the South Bay may be responsible for assaulting three other victims.

Jose Plascencia appeared briefly in a Chula Vista courtroom Thursday morning as his preliminary hearing was postponed; his attorney expressing doubts about his mental capacity to stand trial.

After that quick postponement, Deputy D.A. Meredith Pro met with reporters to detail the charges against him.

RELATED: San Diego police arrest suspect in Otay Mesa kidnapping attempt

"He’s currently facing a felony charge of attempted kidnapping of a girl under the age of 14. Felony false imprisonment. Three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and a misdemeanor count of child molesting," said Pro.

She explained the attempted kidnapping and false imprisonment charges relate to the incident of May 29th, when Plascencia is accused of trying to pull the 13-year old into his SUV as she was walking home from school along Picador Blvd., near Beyer Way.

But the three misdemeanor counts of sexual battery related to three other victims, dating back to March 2018. Those victims include two adults and one other minor.

RELATED: Police: Man with 'raspy voice' tries to kidnap 13-year-old girl on her way home from school

Pro said she could not share details on the other cases.

Jose Plascencia did appear in court briefly as his case was postponed. He did not speak and the judge ordered the media to not show his face.

The Preliminary Hearing was postponed to allow Plascencia’s mental state can be evaluated and determine if he’s fit to stand trial.

RELATED: School increases security after attempted kidnapping in Otay Mesa

A hearing on the outcome of those findings is set for August 17.

He faces the possibility of 8-and-a-half years in prison.