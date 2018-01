CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV)

Two small brush fires broke out on Otay Lakes Rd at approximately 3:45 p.m. Monday afternoon. City of Chula Vista Fire Departments and San Diego Cal Fire responded, and had the fires controlled by 4:35 p.m.

Cal Fire stated that that both fires reached a combined two acres. The cause of the fires is undetermined at this time.

Per CHP, Otay Lakes Rd was closed for the fires, and was still closed at 6:30 p.m.