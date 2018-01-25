One sent to the hospital after car fire in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- One person was sent to the hospital after a car fire in the 6600 block of Tait Street in Linda Vista Wednesday night.

Police tell 10News a neighbor attempted to put out the fire but was burned in the process. He was transported with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Video shared with 10News shows an explosion resulting from the fire, just inches from the townhomes in the area.

