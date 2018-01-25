One sent to the hospital after car fire in Linda Vista

Marie Estrada
9:30 PM, Jan 24, 2018
6 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- One person was sent to the hospital after a car fire in the 6600 block of Tait Street in Linda Vista Wednesday night. 

Police tell 10News a neighbor attempted to put out the fire but was burned in the process. He was transported with injuries that are not life-threatening. 

Video shared with 10News shows an explosion resulting from the fire,  just inches from the townhomes in the area. 

*This is a developing story, 10News is live from the neighborhood, tonight on 10News at 11 p.m. 

