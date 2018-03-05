One person injured in stabbing in Spring Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - One man was injured in a stabbing in Spring Valley Sunday evening, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said that a man between the ages of 40 and 50 was transported to the hospital after another man stabbed him, and he is expected to survive.

The call to the residence near Dale Avenue and S. Bonita St. came in shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies said that a weapon was found, and they are currently investigating.

This is a developing story. 10News will update as information becomes available.