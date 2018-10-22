One person injured in Southcrest shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - One person was injured in a shooting in Southcrest Sunday evening, according to San Diego Police.

A victim was shot in the arm and the leg just after 8 p.m. in the 4000 block of Boston Avenue. The victim was transported to the hospital.

The suspect ran from the scene and is on the loose, police said. He is described as a Hispanic male, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He was alone and last seen running west on Boston Avenue, according to police.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police.

This is a developing story. 10News will update as details become available.