CHULA VISTA (KGTV) - One person is dead after a single car accident near Chula Vista.

A car veered out of control and hit a light pole on I-5 southbound near 54 westbound, prompting lane closures on I-5S and the ramp from 54 westbound to I-5 southbound, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The driver, identified as a woman, died at the scene.

The cause is unknown at this time, and CHP is investigating.