VISTA (KGTV) - Deputies are searching for two suspects they believe shot and killed a man in Vista on Sunday.

The man was shot around 2:25 p.m., near Goetting Way and Olive Avenue, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Arnold Aldana told City News Service. Deputies were searching for two men believed to have been involved in the shooting, but there was no detailed description on either suspect.

