One dead, another injured in Paradise Hills crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - One man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after a driver plowed into a sidewalk and crashed into a wall in Paradise Hills Saturday night.

San Diego Police detained the driver, suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

The 23-year-old man tried to flee the scene where he struck two people on the sidewalk in the 6400 block of Parkside Avenue, but witnesses followed him until officers arrived.

A 67-year-old man died at the scene of the accident. A 55-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver lost control of his truck at a curve where Parkside Avenue meets Beatrice Street around 6:30 p.m., according to police.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the collision.