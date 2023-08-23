Olympian High student surprised with $40,000 college scholarship

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Kaitlin Farley walked in front of her classmates at Olympian High School on Wednesday morning, ready to talk to them about preparing for college. Little did she know she would receive a major scholarship that would advance her college experience.

“It was a total surprise! I was not expecting it. When they were announcing there were winners every month, I was not expecting them to announce someone, so obviously I wasn't expecting it to be me." Farley said.

The College Board surprised Farley with a $40,000 check to go toward her higher education. She’s one of two students nationwide who was awarded this scholarship in August. She was eligible for it thanks to her participation in College Board’s "Big Future" program. Big Future’s website helps students create a plan for after high school, exploring careers, colleges and scholarships.

Farley is a junior, so she still doesn't know where she wants to go to college, but she hopes to major in Psychology. She says this takes a big weight off her parents' shoulders.