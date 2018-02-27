Olympian saves dog from meat trade in South Korea

LOS ANGELES (KGTV) -- A dog named "Jadu" has an Olympian to thank for her life. She was rescued by a Californian Olympian in South Korea - and will soon be available for adoption in San Diego County.

Snowboarder Maddie mastro rescued Jadu. Mastro is an animal activist and knew the dog meat trade is big business in Korea, so she changed her flight and flew on a dog-friendly carrier to LAX.



Why isn't Mastro keeping the pup?

"We already have three rescue dogs, so we are going to have to pump the breaks for a bit," she said. "But we are going to find another house for (Jadu) to be pampered in."

Jadu will now head to the Barking Lot Rescue in El Cajon, where she will eventually be put up for adoption.