Old and new technologies displayed at the Miramar Air Show

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At the Miramar Air Show, ABC 10News got to take a look inside essential military aircraft, including the C-130. Pilot Jake Kiremidjian says this large plane can transport up to 43,000 pounds of cargo, and refuel other planes in flight.

“The C-130 here is capable of refueling jets, ospreys and helicopters in flight," Kiremidjian said. "That means transferring fuel from our aircraft to their aircraft while we’re over the ocean or the desert.”

The iconic F-18 was also on display. The fighter jet is used in wartime missions, and widely known for its role in the movie "Top Gun."

“It’s lethal, it's relevant, combat-proven," said Zachary Mullins, an F-18 pilot. "We’ve got fifth-gen fighters, really awesome aircraft.”

Stowed away in the back of the show is the Innovation and Tech Expo. The expo has the latest technologies to hit the market that could soon be used in the military, like the Delorean Aerospace Aircraft.

Representatives from this private company say the air show was its first unveiling. They say it’s fully electric and it charges like a Tesla. They expect it to hit the market in 2027.

“We’ve sold a couple of these aircraft to the Marine Corps as well as the U.S. Airforce,” said Jared Ethier, Director of Business Development for Kratos.

On the other hand, a target drone system developed by Kratos is already being used. The drone lands by parachute without a runway and flies almost as fast as the speed of sound.

“It is a rocket-assisted take-off and with those, it can go from zero to 116 miles an hour in two seconds,” Ethier says.

In combining the old with the new, the U.S. military continues to soar above others with its dedication to innovative technologies.