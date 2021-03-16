Menu

Officials: Fireworks explosion leads to fire in Ontario neighborhood

Posted at 1:48 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 18:47:25-04

ONTARIO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Fireworks inside an Ontario home reportedly exploded Tuesday afternoon, causing structure fires and killing at least two people in the neighborhood.

ABC7 in Los Angeles said the explosion and subsequent fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. City of Ontario officials confirmed on Twitter that the blast occurred in an area of Fern Avenue and Francis Street.

Officials said the city's fire department and police were dispatched to the scene.

At least two people were killed in the explosion.

