THORNTON, Colo. (KGTV) -- A sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Wednesday night in an area just north of Denver.

One person was taken into custody, but police officers are scouring the area - searching for two more possible suspects, according to our sister station in Denver, KMGH.

Deputies are asking the public to avoid the area of East 88th Avenue and Dawson Street as a large perimeter has been set up to search.

KMGH shared this statement, released by Gov. John Hickenlooper after he learned of the shooting and death of the Adams County deputy:

“Tonight we watched as a community was on edge and a sheriff’s deputy was shot while responding to a call in Adams County. We are deeply saddened to learn that the deputy has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the family and friends of the deputy killed. “The investigation is ongoing and authorities continue to work to restore calm to the area.”

