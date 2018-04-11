Oceanside police: Man found dead in empty lot near Joe Balderrama Park

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found lying on the sidewalk in Oceanside Wednesday morning.



Oceanside police officials said the body of a black male in his 20s was discovered shortly after 5 a.m. in an empty lot near Dubuque and Mc Neil streets, just north of Joe Balderrama Park.



The man suffered injuries to his upper body, but police did not further elaborate.







Homicide detectives are investigating the man’s death, police confirmed.