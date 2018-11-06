Oceanside police investigate death of man found wrapped in tarp inside SUV
Jermaine Ong
10:38 AM, Nov 6, 2018
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found wrapped in a tarp inside an SUV.
Oceanside police said they received a report in the early morning hours of Nov. 4 regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Douglas Drive. The vehicle, a black Ford SUV, was said to have been parked in the same spot for several days.
Responding officers found a man’s body wrapped in a tarp in the SUV’s back seat.
Police said the victim was identified as a Hispanic man in his 40s, but no other information was released.
The case is being investigated as a homicide, according to Oceanside police.