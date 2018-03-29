Oceanside nears new medical marijuana regulations

(KGTV) - The City of Oceanside is moving forward with new medical marijuana regulations.

Oceanside City Council approved regulating the manufacturing of medical marijuana and cultivation, but continued barring new dispensaries.

The proposal allows the testing, cultivation and sale of medical marijuana within city limits.

Oceanside currently allows the delivery and consumption of medical marijuana in private residences.

City leaders had been eying the measure since the end of last year when they formed an ad-hoc committee for the cannabis regulations.

The proposal will go back for a second reading, and would go into effect after 30 days from then.