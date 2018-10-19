Oceanside Harbor dredged after months of delays

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - It’s a sight for sore eyes in Oceanside: millions of pounds of badly-needed sand are being dumped on the beaches.

Captain David “Skully” Mora runs Sailing Blue Water Charters and relies on the harbor mouth being accessible. He welcomes the dredging.

"Absolutely excited! Because it just makes it so much safer, we had three boats roll this year,” Mora said. "I like it being at least 20-25 feet, usually where it is, but it's been as shallow as 8-10 on this side of the harbor."

PHOTOS: Dredging project underway in Oceanside Harbor

The annual spring dredging was canceled. Typically, the work is funded by the Army Corps of Engineers, but they were not able to get the proper permit in time. All summer long, sand built up in Oceanside Harbor, creating dangerous conditions.

RELATED: Businesses hurting after spring dredging canceled

Mora is among those who canceled trips, losing thousands of dollars.

"I canceled many every week, it was unsafe to go out,” said Mora.

The dredging will last two to three weeks and cost the Army Corps of Engineers $3.5 million.

RELATED: Frustration after Army engineers cancel spring dredging