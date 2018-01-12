Ocean Beach arsonist strikes again, starting sixth fire since December

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Police are investigating six fires, set deliberately in Ocean Beach. The latest on Sunday, January 7 - bringing the total up to six fires, with the arsonist still on the loose.

In the latest fire, investigators say someone lit a mattress on fire near Ebers Street and Brighton Avenue.



Investigators say that this fire is tied to whoever set five other fires in alleys around the area -- causing thousands of dollars in damage and leaving neighbors with one question: Could that happen to us?

Natalie Rivas lives next to the alley where the fire happened last weekend. She says all the trash dumped there makes her nervous.



"It’s right underneath our bedroom window and so our heads are right there and I’m just laying there thinking like ‘Is someone going to set this couch on fire before we can get it moved?'" she said.



Jacob Adams says he's started walking more at night since the fires started -- trying to guard his community.



"Having something like this happen anywhere especially here is really hard," he said. “I guess I encourage people not to feel scared, to continue to go out, to continue to be aware of your neighborhood. (It's a) great opportunity to meet your neighbors.”

At this point, investigators say they do not have any leads on who may be behind the six fires, but it remains a top priority.