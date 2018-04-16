Ocean Beach Antique Mall closes to make way for Target Express store

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The famed Ocean Beach Antique Mall closed its doors for good Sunday, with a new Target store set to take its place.



The antique store at 4926 Newport Avenue has been in Ocean Beach for at least three decades, and many nearby residents say they are sad to see the mom-and-pop shop go.



Many of the vendors will be moving to a consignment store on Kurtz Street, near the Valley View Casino Center, 10News learned.



A petition to boycott the incoming Target Express store once it opens has nearly 1,500 signatures.



It remains unclear when Target will finally move into the neighborhood.